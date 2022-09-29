4-H Loom Weaving Workshop to be held for Cloverbud youth on Nov. 22

Cloverbud youth have been invited to create a blanket for a llama friend during the Llama Loom Workshop at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, November 22 at 850 Thompson St. in Princeton.

Youth ages 5-7 will learn basic loom weaving techniques during this introductory weaving workshop.

Pre-registration for this free event is required at go.illinois.edu/llama or by calling 815-875-2878. Space is limited to the first 20 registered.

If you have questions or need more information, call University of Illinois Extension- Bureau, LaSalle, Marshall, Putnam Unit Office at 815-875-2878.

If you need a reasonable accommodation to participate, indicate when registering or contact the Extension office in Princeton, Ottawa, Henry and in Oglesby on the IVCC campus.