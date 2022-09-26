Golf tournament raises more than $2,600 for Neponset park improvement

The Neponset Park Improvement Committee sponsored its second annual golf tournament at Hidden Lake Golf Club in Sheffield on Saturday, Sept. 24. Nine teams participated. More than $2,600 was raised in the tournament, and proceeds will go toward a picnic shelter, restrooms, playground, and other improvements in Scott Park. The winning foursome (17 under par) was Larry Mueller, Dave Mueller, Jon Pickering, and Al Corwin. Dave Mueller and won 50/50 drawing and donated to the fundraiser. (Photo contributed)