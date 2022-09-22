Princeton Moose Lodge to host Sock Hop/Cruise In on Sept. 23

The Princeton Moose Lodge will host a “Sock Hop/Cruise In” from 5:30 to 9 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 23 at 1339 Euclid Ave. in Princeton.

The event will feature dinner from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. including burgers, dogs, fries and more. From 6 to 9 p.m. visitors will be able to dance or listen to the music by G’s Goodies Band.

Vintage classic cars are welcome to attend and will be showed. Moose Best Choice Plaque will be awarded at 7 p.m.

50′s and 60′s attire is recommended for those who would like to dress up. This event is open to the public.