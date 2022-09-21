September 21, 2022
Bureau, Putnam and Marshall County Health Departments to begin accepting walk ins for COVID-19 shots

Walk ins will be accepted starting Oct. 3 during established times and dates.

By Shaw Local News Network
FILE - A health worker administers a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine during a vaccination clinic at the Keystone First Wellness Center in Chester, Pa., on Dec. 15, 2021. Government advisers are debating Tuesday, June 28, 2022, if Americans should get a modified COVID-19 booster shot this fall — one that better matches more recent virus variants. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

Starting Oct. 3, the Bureau, Putnam and Marshall County Health Departments will be accepting walk ins for COVID-19 shots including Moderna first dose, second does or bivalent booster doses.

To receive the booster dose, the recipient must be two months removed from their last booster, 18 years of age and have a white vaccination card with you.

Walk ins will be available during the following times and dates:

8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Monday through Thursday at the Bureau County Health Department.

8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Thursdays at the Putnam County Health Department.

8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Thursday at the Marshall County Health Department.