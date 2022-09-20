Princeton City Council amends development code to allow tattoo shop in city’s art district

Princeton City Council unanimously approved an ordinance amending the land development code to allow the operation of a body art service business within the city’s art district.

According to the city’s land development code, body art services can include body piercing, tattooing, cosmetic tattooing, branding and scarification. This does not include practices that are considered medical procedures by the Illinois Medical Board.

This issue was first brought in front of the city’s zoning board a few months ago by local entrepreneurs looking to utilize a location in the district for a new business to be located at 905 N. Main St.

“They wanted to be located in the art district because of the artistic nature of that craft and they also wanted to provide gallery space for other local artists that wanted to have a place to display art,” City Clerk Peter Nelson said.

Nelson also mentioned that the business owners looked at other properties throughout the city and determined the downtown location was the best fit for them.

The business owners petitioned the planning commission, along with their would-be landlord, to change the land development code to allow their intended business.

Throughout the process, nearby business and building owners have been notified of the potentially new business in the area.

“There’s been a lot of discussion about it,” Nelson said. “The planning commission, at the last meeting, voted unanimously recommend to the council that they allow for body art services in the zone provided that it is done by special use permit.”

Because of a delay in the ruling from the zoning committee, the council approved the suspension of a second reading of the ordinance to allow the overall process to be expedited. Nelson added that it was discussed over the course of two public planning commission meetings.

With Monday’s passing of the amendment of the land development code, the business owner’s next step will be to officially apply for a special use permit under the newly amended agreement.