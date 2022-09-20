September 20, 2022
Photos: Hornbaker Gardens Artisan Market draws local crowd

Event featured artists and vendors from all types of work

By Jayce Eustice
The Artisan Market also featured a variety of live music acts throughout the event. (Jayce Eustice - jeustice@shawmedia.com)

People of all ages came out to Saturday’s Hornbaker Gardens Artisan Market. The event was held at the popular plant nursery and wedding venue located outside of Princeton.

The event featured artists and vendors from photography, metalwork, woodwork, painting, ceramics and much more.

The event also featured a variety of local food vendors including the Dog House of La Salle, Stone Jug Barbeque, Flo’s on Pulaski and more.

