Photos: Hornbaker Gardens Artisan Market draws local crowd

People of all ages came out to Saturday’s Hornbaker Gardens Artisan Market. The event was held at the popular plant nursery and wedding venue located outside of Princeton.

The event featured artists and vendors from photography, metalwork, woodwork, painting, ceramics and much more.

The event also featured a variety of local food vendors including the Dog House of La Salle, Stone Jug Barbeque, Flo’s on Pulaski and more.

The Artisan Market also featured a variety of live music acts throughout the event.