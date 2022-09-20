New Illinois Inc. to hold informational meeting Sept. 27 in Princeton

New Illinois Inc. will hold an informational meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, at Ye Olde Underground Inn, 219 S. Sixth St. in Princeton.

New Illinois Inc. is an organization that is pursuing the formation of a new state separate from the current state of Illinois, Chicago and urban Cook County.

Speaking at the event will be co-founder and State Chairman of New Illinois, G.H. Merritt.

There is no cost to attend the meeting. For information, contact info@NewIllinoisState.org, 309-883-4546 or 847-845-9293.