Petitions for April 4 Consolidated Election available in Ladd

Petitions for candidacy for the 2023 Consolidated Election are available at the Ladd Village Hall, at 121 North Main Ave.

The terms of three trustee seats held by Jim Manning, Jan Martin and Mike Urbanowski are expiring.

The filing period is from Monday, Dec. 12, to Monday, Dec. 19 excluding weekend days. The Village Clerk will accept petitions at Village Hall during regular hours of 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4:30 p.m.

On the last day of filing, the Village Clerk will accept petitions at Village Hall from 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m.

For general information and the 2023 State of Illinois Candidate’s Guide, visit www.elections.il.gov. For vIllage of Ladd information, call 815-894-2440.