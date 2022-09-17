Bureau Valley names Homecoming Court, sets Theme Days

The 2022 Bureau Valley High School Homecoming Court is (front row) Senior Attendants - Izabel Wallace, Sam Rouse, Camryn York, Cameron Lillie, Olivia Davis, and Parker Stier; and (back row:) Freshmen Attendants - Ashlyn Maupin and Zackary Wiggim; Sophomore Attendants - Carly Reglin and Brock Rediger; and Junior Attendants - Makenna Maupin and Robert Novak. (Photo courtesy Bureau Valley High School)