Buda Community Club to host a craft fair on Oct. 15; spaces are available

The Buda Community Club will host a craft fair from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15 on Main Street in Buda.

10-by-10 foot spaces are available for $10 and bigger spaces are available at an additional cost. Tables are not supplied.

To register, contact Cheryl Roberts at 309-238-3251 or cherylroberts27.cr@gmail.com or Ashley Aber at amaber91@gmail.com.

The deadline to reserve a spot in the fair is Oct. 1.

Coffee, refreshments and lunch will be provided by the Buda Community Club and Buda Fire Deprtament.