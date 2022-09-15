Mineral-Gold Fire Department holds explosive ground breaking on Sept. 10

The Mineral-Gold Fire Department held an explosive ground breaking ceremony on Sept. 10 to announce the construction of its new fire station, more than 75 years after the construction of its current building.

The construction of the new station, which will be located down the street of the current building at 227 Main St. in Mineral, has been a work in progress for many years.

In 2011 when Jon Blackert became chief, the need for a new building became evident. The department had not only outgrown the current building, but structurally the building was in need of major repair.

After years of behind the scenes work of planning, the community can now expect to see progress being made on the new building. The department hopes to have the new building erected by the beginning of the new year.

The Mineral-Gold Fire Department provides fire, first responder and mutual aid services. The department also frequently holds community events within the station.

The celebration on Saturday was attended by Trustee President and Treasurer Jennifer Blackert, Trustees Tim Bissonette, Merle Heston, Jason Ruff and Rosemary Goossens, Fire Chief Jon Blackert, Jeffery Flint, Dan Wilson, Allan Schultz, Jay Blackert, Carrie Wilson, Ward Blackert and Christy Bissonette.