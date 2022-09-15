September 15, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsBet Chicago SportsOnline NewspaperObituariesStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred MilesEvent Calendar
Local News | Bureau County Republican

Mineral-Gold Fire Department holds explosive ground breaking on Sept. 10

Group hopes to have building completed by the new year

By Shaw Local News Network
The Mineral-Gold Fire Department held an explosive ground breaking ceremony on Sept. 10 to announce the construction of its new fire station. Back Row:  Trustee President/Treasurer Jennifer Blackert, Trustee Tim Bissonette, Jeffery Flint, Chief Jon Blackert, Dan Wilson, Allan Schultz, Jay Blackert Front Row:  Trustee Merle Heston, Trustee Jason Ruff, Trustee Rosemary Goossens,  Carrie Wilson, Ward Blackert, Christy Bissonette Missing:  Dave Jones and Alex Jones

The Mineral-Gold Fire Department held an explosive ground breaking ceremony on Sept. 10 to announce the construction of its new fire station. Back Row:  Trustee President/Treasurer Jennifer Blackert, Trustee Tim Bissonette, Jeffery Flint, Chief Jon Blackert, Dan Wilson, Allan Schultz, Jay Blackert Front Row:  Trustee Merle Heston, Trustee Jason Ruff, Trustee Rosemary Goossens,  Carrie Wilson, Ward Blackert, Christy Bissonette Missing:  Dave Jones and Alex Jones (Photo provided by Rosemary Goossens)

The Mineral-Gold Fire Department held an explosive ground breaking ceremony on Sept. 10 to announce the construction of its new fire station, more than 75 years after the construction of its current building.

The construction of the new station, which will be located down the street of the current building at 227 Main St. in Mineral, has been a work in progress for many years.

In 2011 when Jon Blackert became chief, the need for a new building became evident. The department had not only outgrown the current building, but structurally the building was in need of major repair.

After years of behind the scenes work of planning, the community can now expect to see progress being made on the new building. The department hopes to have the new building erected by the beginning of the new year.

The Mineral-Gold Fire Department provides fire, first responder and mutual aid services. The department also frequently holds community events within the station.

The celebration on Saturday was attended by Trustee President and Treasurer Jennifer Blackert, Trustees Tim Bissonette, Merle Heston, Jason Ruff and Rosemary Goossens, Fire Chief Jon Blackert, Jeffery Flint, Dan Wilson, Allan Schultz, Jay Blackert, Carrie Wilson, Ward Blackert and Christy Bissonette.

The construction of the new station, which will be located down the street of the current building at 227 Main St. in Mineral, has been a work in progress for many years.

The construction of the new station, which will be located down the street of the current building at 227 Main St. in Mineral, has been a work in progress for many years. (Photo provided by Rosemary Goossens)