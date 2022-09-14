Gateway Services to sponsor Lunch in the Park on Sept. 18

Gateway Services will sponsor Lunch in the Park from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, at Soldiers and Sailors Park in Princeton.

Delivery is available with a $15 or more order by calling 815-303-2095. Orders may be faxed to 815-875-8602 until 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15.

Large orders are appreciated in advance to allow the group to plan accordingly. Drive through ordering also will be available by looking for the orange cones.

The menu will feature pulled pork sandwiches, sloppy joe sandwiches, pasta salad, chips and a drink.