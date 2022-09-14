September 14, 2022
Bureau County Health Department announces upcoming flu clinics

Clinics to take place on Oct 4, 5 and 12

By Shaw Local News Network

The Bureau County Health Department has announced information regarding upcoming flu clinics.

On Tuesday, Oct. 4 flu clinics will take place from 8 to 9 a.m. at the Neponset Community Center and from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at the Sheffield United Church of Christ.

On Wednesday, Oct. 5 flu clinics will take place from 8 to 9 a.m. at the Manlius Trinity Church, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the Walnut Senior Center, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Wyanet Gathering Place and from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Bureau County Health Department.

On Wednesday, Oct. 12 flu clinics will take place from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at the Tiskilwa Public Library, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Ladd Moose Lodge and 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. at the La Moille Public Library.

At all flu clinics, the Bureau County Health Department will have the new bivalent covid booster available. Recipients must be 18 years or older, 2 months from their last booster dose and bring a covid vaccine card.

Starting Friday, Sept. 30, flu shots by appointments are available at the Bureau County Health Department. Call 815-872-5091 and ask for Joyce or Amy to schedule flu shots.