September 13, 2022
5th Annual Rockin the Runway to benefit Flags of Freedom to be held on Nov. 6

Event will begin at 1:30 p.m.

By Shaw Local News Network

Flags of Freedom Randy Singleton and Scott Miller fly a new 30-by-60-foot American flag onto one of the four flag poles at the Interstate 80 exit in Princeton. (Shaw Media)

The 5th Annual Rockin the Runway event to benefit the Flags of Freedom will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6 at Hundred Acres Orchard, located at 14180 1800 E. St. in Princeton.

The cost of the event is $35 per person and $60 per couple. The event will also feature Quilts of Valor to honor veterans with healing quilts.

The event will feature a live and silent auction, a DJ with live music and food.

For tickets visit or call Central Bank in Princeton, Heartland Bank and Trust in Princeton, First State Bank in Princeton, Rodney Johnson at 815-866-1534, Victor Register at 815-325-3865, Brad Oeder at 815-866-9349 and Terry Robison at 309-854-2692.