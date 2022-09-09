Photo: Central Bank’s 2022 Homestead Medallion has been found

The Central Bank Homestead Medallion Hunt came to an end on Friday as Winner Kailey Pennington was able to locate the hidden medallion.

Listed below are the hints that was given out regarding this year’s hunt alongside it’s provided explanation.

Clue #1

This year’s Homestead Medallion Hunt is underway - (under parking block)

Good luck to all of you as you play - (park & frisbee golf)

This year’s theme is “Small Town Big Heart” - (theme)

This game is much harder than throwing a dart - (frisbee golf)

The colors for the year are blue and white - (homestead colors)

Be aware of others as you look day and night - (Crematory)

Clue #2

The race is to see who can find it the fastest - (track at the Metro Center)

The bar is set high but we know you can pass this - (Park Tavern)

Keep your search within the city line - (property owned by the Park Dist)

When you’re all grown up, you will remember these times - (childhood memories at park & pool)

After clue #2 you’re one step closer to the spot - (walking path)

Everyone learned a little bit, but we didn’t share a lot - (Metro Center parking lot)

Clue #3

Many of you are playing our game - (Frisbee golf, flag football practice)

In hopes of a little fame

But don’t get blue trying to understand our clues - (Blues fest and homestead color)

The path will lead you through - (path behind met)

Let your feet hit the concrete - (parking block)

For riding in the parade is a real treat - (Grandma Rosie’s)

Clue #4

We are now on clue #4! - (exclamation point/shape of pond)

This year’s hunt is on a different playing field than ever before - (frisbee golf)

Park yourself, grab a snack & pull out a map - (parking block, picnic table & Grandma Rosie’s)

The location may be a little rocky so put on your thinking cap - (gravel pile)

Winning a thousand dollars you will become homestead royalty - (King/Alexander the Great)

From the bottom of our hearts, we thank you for your continued loyalty - (bottom of parking block)

Clue 5

As you search stop to get some ice cream - (Grandma Rosie’s)

Enjoy as you may have realized the dream - ($1000 prize)

Make sure to look all around the shed - (Park District’s shed)

Before you head off to bed

Hopefully you have enjoyed the search this year

Better luck next time and please don’t shed a tear - (Crematory)