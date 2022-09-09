September 09, 2022
Shaw Local
Local News | Bureau County Republican

Bureau Valley to host College/Career/Military Fair Day on Oct. 20

Event will be held from 8 to 11 a.m.

By Kevin Hieronymus

Bureau Valley High School will host a College/Career/Military Fair Day from 8 to 11 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20. The event will coincide with students’ early dismissal schedule.

College representatives will be on hand with information about enrollment, programs of study, and scholarship opportunities. Certification programs will also be invited.

Likewise, military recruiters will provide information for students interested in enlisting after graduating from high school.

Businesses and corporations are also encouraged to set up a table and/or presentation to showcase their specific industries, including needed skills, employability, career pathways, salary, etc.

Any businesses, corporations, colleges, military recruiters, or certification programs interested in having a table at the event, email BVHS School Counselor Aimee Stoller (astoller@bureauvalley.net) or BVHS School Secretary Heather Foster (hfoster@bureauvalley.net) by Friday, Sept. 30.