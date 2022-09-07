Bureau County fire departments to honor fallen 9/11 firefighters during Homestead 5K

Many Bureau County fire departments have decided to honor fallen 9/11 and FDNY 343 firefighters during the upcoming Homestead Festival 5K at 8:30 a.m. on Sept. 10.

The participating firefighters will be racing in full turnout gear, adding between 30 and 40 pounds, to raise money for Bureau County United Way and to turnout in honor of those that have fallen.

The race will begin at the Bureau County Metro Center located at 837 Park Ave W. in Princeton.

Bureau County United Way stated that it is incredibly grateful for the local fire departments for coming together to support the community.

The Bureau County firefighters are currently accepting donations throughout the week and the morning of the event. The group’s original goal was $1,000 which has already been surpassed.

The group has now raised its goal to $2,000. Those that would like to make a donation are asked to contact their local fire department or BCUW at bcuw@local.unitedway.org.

Other ways to donate include cash or check, Venmo @bureaucountyunitedway, PayPal @unitedwaybc or text GIVEBUREAUCOUNTY to 44-321.