Princeton Public Library celebrates Library Card Sign Up Month in September

The Princeton Public Library will be celebrating September as Library Card Sign-up Month. This month is when libraries nationwide remind parents, caregivers and students that signing up for a library card is the first step on the path to academic achievement and lifelong learning.

At the Princeton Public Library, patrons of all ages can educational resources including in-house computer use, free internet, e-books, mobile app with self-checkout, lobby pickup of loans, hotspots for remote internet connectivity, copying, faxing, printing and VHS to DVD transfer.

Activities at the Princeton Public Library include in-person preschool storytime and craft resumes at 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays, gardening group from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, “Take and Make”—Apple Book Craft all day on Tuesday, September 6, Barry Cloyd: guitar tribute to Jules Verne & H. G. Wells at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, September 3, Widmark Wednesday Movie at 5:30 p.m. on September 14 and a virtual program: “A Conversation with Marlee Matlin: From Oscar to West Wing and Beyond” at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, September 14.

Guests can visit the Princeton Public Library Cafe from 7:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

For Library Card Sign-up Month, the library will hold a drawing of all new card recipients. Patrons can get a card and a chance to win a prize.

The drawing will be held on Friday, September 30, with a month-end celebration including free treats and beverages. To sign up for a library card or to learn more about the library’s resources and programs, visit www.princetonpl.org