Princeton Area Chamber announces 10th annual Scarecrow Contest

The Princeton Area Chamber of Commerce has announced the 10th annual Scarecrow Contest which will take place starting on Saturday, Oct. 1 and ending on Saturday, Oct. 22.

Those looking to participate are asked to contact the chamber office at 815-875-2616 by Monday, Sept. 12 to confirm their participation.

The chamber intends to deliver straw bales the week of Sept. 12 to give enough time for designers to use their creative process. One bale of straw will be delivered to each participating member and all other supplies needed will be the responsibility of the participant.

The timeline of the event was created with the hope of having the scarecrows on display in time for Oktoberfest on Oct. 1, Witches Night Out on Oct. 7, Halloween Parar on Oct. 8 and the Scarecrow Festival on Oct. 22.

Scarecrows will be awarded bragging rights for most creative, most traditional, most humourous, chamber’s choice and Princeton’s choice.