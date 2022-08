The Princeton Public Library will host a Little Fashionista on the Prairie program at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 25.

This illustrated lecture will dive into the historic terms of clothing and how Laura Ingalls Wilder correctly or incorrectly used these fashions when writing her books in the 1930s and 1940s.

Participants will learn the steps it takes to properly dress in these styles.

This programs will be presented by Laura Keys and is free to attend and all are welcome.