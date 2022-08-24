4-H Cloverbuds to host Halloween Hoopla event Oct. 25

The local 4-H Cloverbuds will be hosting a Halloween Hoopla event from 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, at the University of Illinois Extension Office at 850 Thompson St. in Princeton.

This event is open to youth ages five through seven and registration is required. Registration can be completed at go.illinois.edu/halloweenhoopla or by calling 815-875-2878.

Space is limited to the first 20 registered participants.

For questions or information, call the University of Illinois Extension – Bureau, La Salle, Marshall, Putnam Unit Office at 815-875-2878.

For reasonable accommodations to participate, please indicate when registering or contact the Extension office. Extension offices are located in Princeton, Ottawa, Henry and in Oglesby on the IVCC campus.