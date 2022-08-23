Lunch in the Park event to benefit Princeton Veterans Organization

The latest Lunch in the Park event will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 26, at Soldiers and Sailors Park to benefit Princeton Veterans Organization.

The menu for the event will feature a beef or pulled pork walking taco, pulled pork sandwich, hot dog, chips, soda or water.

A bake sale will also be available through First Lutheran Church. The event is sponsored by In-Home Care Connection Homecare and Hospice.

Pre-orders accepted through Friday at 10 a.m. To place an order ahead of time, call or text 815-878-8418.