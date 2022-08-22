Princeton Rotary to host community blood drive on Oct. 4

The Princeton Rotary Club will host a community blood drive from 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 4 at Bicentennial Drive, inside a donor bus at Rotary Park.

The drive will be performed by ImpactLife, a provided of blood and blood components to more than 125 hospitals in Illinois, Iowa, Missouri and Wisconsin.

ImpactLife is the exclusive provider to OSF Saint Clare Medical Center and St. Margaret’s Health.

Potential donors must be at least 17 years of age or 16 with a parental permission form. Donors must weigh over 110 pounds and have a valid photo I.D.

For questions about eligibility, call ImpactLife at 800-747-5401. Donors who last gave blood on or before Aug. 9 are eligible to give at this drive.

To donate, contact Cathy Foes at 815-876-4481 or visit www.bloodcenter.org and us code 3375 to locate the drive.