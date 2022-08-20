August 20, 2022
Artisan Market at Hornbaker Gardens in Princeton seeking young musicians for Sept. 17 event

Submissions accepted through 5 p.m. Aug. 28

By Shaw Local News Network

The Artisan Market at Hornbaker Gardens is searching for young musicians for live musical performances from 3 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept 17. (BCR Photo/Becky Kramer)

The Artisan Market at Hornbaker Gardens in Princeton is searching for young musicians for live musical performances from 3 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17.

Each performance will last about three minutes, and the group is accepting video submission from youth ages 10 to 18 through 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28.

Interested individuals are asked to put together a one-minute video showcasing a solo act of a group. The video then can be sent to the Artisan Market at Hornbaker Gardens Facebook page at facebook.com/ArtisanMarketatHG.

After the deadline passes, the group will make selections and notify everyone that entered a submission. For information, call Hornbaker Gardens at 815-659-3282.