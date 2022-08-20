Artisan Market at Hornbaker Gardens in Princeton seeking young musicians for Sept. 17 event

The Artisan Market at Hornbaker Gardens in Princeton is searching for young musicians for live musical performances from 3 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17.

Each performance will last about three minutes, and the group is accepting video submission from youth ages 10 to 18 through 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28.

Interested individuals are asked to put together a one-minute video showcasing a solo act of a group. The video then can be sent to the Artisan Market at Hornbaker Gardens Facebook page at facebook.com/ArtisanMarketatHG.

After the deadline passes, the group will make selections and notify everyone that entered a submission. For information, call Hornbaker Gardens at 815-659-3282.