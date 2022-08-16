101st Hewitt-Plumley Reunion was held July 24 in Manlius

The 101st Hewitt-Plumley Reunion was held July 24 at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Manlius. 18 members were in attendance.

A potluck meal was served followed by a business meeting and the sharing of family stories and photos. Traveling the farthest was Eric Jontz from Winter Park, Florida.

Those in attendance include Lori Hewitt Hopwood, Linda Halberg, Darlene Plumley, Jan Doty, Sharon Bittner, Joanne Nelson, Rex Piper, Eric Jontz, Rodney Hewitt, John Plumley, Richard Doty, Rob Hewitt, Dave Nelson, Lori Owen, Max Halberg Jr., Richard and Linda Hewitt and Bob Bittner.