Evangelical Covenant Church in Princeton to host GriefShare sessions starting Aug. 29

GriefShare, a support group for those who have lost a spouse, child, family member or friend, will be starting a new meeting session from 1 to 3 p.m. beginning Monday, Aug. 29, at the Evangelical Covenant Church, 24 N. Main St., Princeton.

Meetings will be every Monday afternoon through Nov. 28. The session that falls on Labor Day will be Tuesday, Sept. 6. A special session, Surviving the Holidays, will be Nov. 7.

GriefShare is a 13-week video seminar series that features some of the nation’s foremost Christian experts on grief and recovery topics as seen from a biblical perspective.

Each GriefShare session has three distinct elements including video seminar with experts, support group discussion with focus and personal study and reflection.

The group will meet weekly to help face challenges and move toward rebuilding participants lives. There is a cost of $20 for the workbook. Participants should bring their own water bottle.

Registration is not necessary but helpful. If interested in attending or for information, call the church office at 815-875-2124.