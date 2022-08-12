Bureau County Republican Party objects to Democrat’s nomination for clerk, recorder

The Bureau County Republican Party has officially objected to the Bureau County Democrat’s nomination of Dylan Benavidez for the position of Bureau County clerk and recorder for the upcoming November General Election.

Benavidez, a Sheffield native, announced his candidacy on the Democratic ticket in July after incumbent Republican Matthew Eggers ran unopposed during the primary election.

The Bureau County Republican Party said on the final day for a party to appoint a belated candidate, on July 25, the Democrats made qualifying mistakes while attempting to appoint Benavidez.

Bureau County Republican Party’s Chairman, Barry Welbers, has filed for dismissal of candidacy, refuting the validity of Benavidez’s appointment.

The Republican Party said the meeting to appoint Benavidez occurred before the Primary Election was certified by state law on July 13. The GOP said this meeting should take place legally between the July 13 certification and July 25.

Another objection by the Bureau County Republican Party said when submitting the paperwork for appointment, Benavidez filed for only county clerk; instead of county clerk and recorder.

The Bureau County Republican Party’s objection will be adjudicated by an electoral board of the Bureau County treasurer, state’s attorney and circuit clerk.

According to his campaign biography, Benavidez has served as choir director for the First United Methodist Church of LaMoille and at the age of 17, graduated early from Penn Foster and was promoted at 18 to be an assistant store manager at a local restaurant.