Princeton Junior Women’s Club extends deadline for 2022 Cutest Baby Contest

Princeton Junior Woman’s Club Baby Contest has extended its deadline through Aug. 17. Entrants must be Bureau County residents younger 24 months of age as of Sept. 9.

Contest entries must be emailed to princetonjuniors@gmail.com.

To enter, email a high resolution, snapshot sized color photograph of the child to princetonjuniors@gmail.com. Please refrain from entering photos that have been cropped or altered.

No professional photographs will be accepted. The email must also include the following: child’s name, sex, birthdate, current age, parents’ name, parents’ addresses and two phone numbers.