Bureau County Fair Queen Pageants will take place on Aug. 7

The Bureau County Fair Queen Pageant will take place at 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7, at Bureau Valley High School, located at 9068 2125 North Ave. in Manlius.

The doors will open at 3:30 p.m. with the Little Miss pageant beginning at 4 p.m. followed by the Junior and Miss Pageants.

Admission for the event will be $10 for general admission with kids under the age of 5 and visiting royalty admitted for free.

Abigail Stewart Viktoria Von Duffy 2021 Little Miss Bureau County Fair Queen Stella Denny Bristal Buske Karlee Elliott Natalie Stewart (Photo submitted by Tracy Diehl)

Participants in the Little Miss pageant include Sophia Barajas, Alison Lind, Tessa Sayler, Rilee Searle, Savannah Klinefelter, Kalli Schuetz, Abigail Stewart, Viktoria Von Duffy, Bristal Busker, Karlee Elliot, Natalie Stewart and Keeley Wolf.

Participants in the Junior Miss pageant include Tia Bushmans, Isabella Bauer, Melissa Heber, Genavyve Barnes, Katrina Wahl, Maicie Larson, Lydia Hardy and Susanna Bohm.

Participants in the Miss Bureau County Fair pageant include Lexie Marquez, Lauren Griggs, Courtney Baele, Makayla Thompson, Paige Worden and Madison Stanbary.