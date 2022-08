The Arlington Sausagefest will be from 2 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, at the Arlington Park.

This is the first event since 2014 and proceeds will go to benefit the village of Arlington.

The event will feature the famous Arlington sausage grilled and in marinara sauce with potato salad and coleslaw. The event also will feature a beer garden with two live bands starting at 4 p.m.