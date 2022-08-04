Farming for Bailey Tractor Drive held on July 17 to honor the memory of Bailey Broers

On July 17, the local community came together to celebrate the memory of a young man one year after his passing. Bailey Broers was a high school student who was very involved in FFA and loved all things agriculture.

As a result of the many lives he touched, even at his young age, the community, family and friends held the First Annual Farming for Bailey Tractor Drive as a fundraiser for his scholarship.

The event started with 45 tractors and vehicles taking part in the tractor drive as a way to remember Broers and his love for both tractors and his community. Following the drive, MJ Seeds, who Bailey worked for, hosted a luncheon where participants came together to celebrate his life.

Proceeds from the dinner and merchandise sales went towards the Farming for Bailey Scholarship, which goes to a graduating Bureau Valley FFA member going into the agricultural industry.

Participants stated it was wonderful to be able to see all the lives Broers touched in the farming community and beyond.