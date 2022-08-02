Princeton council reappoints commission members

The Princeton City Council on Monday reappointed several committee and board members.

Appointments included Linda McCabe for a five-year term to the Alfred H. Shoemake Community Foundation, ending May 1, 2027; Jim Scruggs for a three-year term to the Plan Commission/Board of Zoning Appeals, ending April 30, 2025; Rodney Lange for a three-year term to the Board of Fire and Police Commissioners, ending July 30, 2025; Lauren Smith, Jan English and Drew Russell each for a three-year term to the Princeton Public Library Board of Trustees, ending June 30, 2025.

The council also approved a plan for city engineering firm Chamlin and Associates to investigate the scope of work required to take over ownership of and bring 200 feet of Park Lane up to city code.

The council will next meet at 7 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 15.