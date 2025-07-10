Free tomato gardening workshop set for July 23 at Henry Public Library

Home gardeners struggling with tomato plants can learn how to troubleshoot common issues at an upcoming free workshop hosted by the University of Illinois Extension Master Gardener Program at the Henry Public Library.

The workshop will take place at 4 p.m. Wednesday, July 23, at 702 Front St. Participants will learn how to identify and address typical problems that affect tomato plants, with guidance from trained Master Gardeners.

The class is free, but registration is requested to ensure enough space and materials are available. To register, visit the extension website here.

For more information or to request reasonable accommodations, contact the Master Gardener/Master Naturalist Coordinator at bettyann@illinois.edu or call (309) 364-2356.

The University of Illinois Extension serves as the public outreach arm of the university, helping families, businesses and communities apply research-based knowledge to real-world problems.