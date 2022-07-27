Princeton Community Band to hold final summer concert July 31

The Princeton Community Band, under the direction of Ann Lusher, will present their sixth and final concert of the summer season at 6 p.m. Sunday, July 31, in Soldiers and Sailors Park in Princeton.

Featured on the concert will be soprano and Princeton native Alison Kautz Ayala. Alison will be performing “I Dreamed A Dream” from the musical “Les Misérables” with the band.

Other selections on the concert will include “Encanto” by Robert W. Smith; “The Thunderer” by Sousa; “Gospel John” arr. By Clark; “The Best of Henry Mancini;” the Beatles’ “When I’m Sixty-Four”; and “Radetsky March” by Johann Strauss.

The concert is free and all donations are gratefully accepted. PCB is a 501(c)(3) organization.

Lawn chairs are suggested and it is respectfully requested that the audience socially distance as much as possible.

Refreshments will be provided by the Lions Club. In case of rain, the concert will be held in Pannebaker Gymnasium at Logan Jr. High School. Use the West Entrance.