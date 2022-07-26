Tiskilwa’s Lauren McMillan receives two National Junior Hereford Association scholarships

Lauren McMillan of Tiskilwa, was selected as the 2022 recipient of the Buckeye/Bluegrass and the John Wayne Memorial Scholarships.

The National Junior Hereford Association hosted their 2022 Expo in Louisville, Kentucky, from July 16 through July 22. More than 775 Hereford juniors were entered to exhibit cattle, compete in education contests and participate in leadership events.

During the event, a variety of youth were awarded numerous scholarships. The Hereford Youth Foundation of American awarded $33,000 at this year’s expo and will award more than $200,000 in 2022 to aid in members’ academic endeavors.