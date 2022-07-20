Bureau County Genealogical Society to meet on July 28

The Bureau County Genealogical Society will meet at 7 p.m. on July 28 in their library at 629 S. Main St. in Princeton.

Hal Adkins of LaMoille will be the speaker and will make a visual presentation entitled Old Photographs, Giving Them a New Life. It will include examples of photographs before and after restoration. Those attending may bring photos to learn what can be done to restore them.

Adkins got his first “real” camera in 1971 and began offering his photographic skills to the area the next year. Even before opening his studio, Hal Adkins Photo, in June of 1978 he was helping customers share their treasured old photographs with copy photo work, aided by a black and white darkroom in his basement.

With the advent of digital photography, the ability to improve upon the copy and restoration process was greatly enhanced and it become an often-used and popular service of his business.

Adkins is also the author of the humor book: Hal Adkins Aint’s Normal in 2011, and the recently published: A Week and a Day, a novel that is primarily a mystery which also includes elements of romance, action, history and a touch of sci-fi/fantasy.

This meeting is open to the public. For any questions contact BCGS at (815) 879-3133 during regular hours from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday or the first Saturday of the month.