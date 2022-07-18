Local Gamma Phi Chapter holds bake sales in Princeton’s Soldiers and Sailors Park

The Gamma Phi Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma, a society of women educators who promote professional and personal growth of its members and excellence in education, recently hosted a bake sale.

The sales accompany the Lunch in the Park event held in Soldier’s and Sailor’s Park in Princeton. These sales are every Friday throughout the summer.

While the group is earning money for projects throughout the year, they also enjoy gathering under the trees and feeling the summer breezes.

Contact Kelly Kessel at 815-716-0894 if you are interested in joining the organization.