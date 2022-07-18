July 18, 2022
Local News

Local Gamma Phi Chapter holds bake sales in Princeton’s Soldiers and Sailors Park

The bake sales accompany the Lunch in the Park Events

By Shaw Local News Network
The Gamma Phi Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma, a society of women educators who promote professional and personal growth of its members and excellence in education, recently hosted a bake sale.

(Photo Provided by Pam Cochran)

The sales accompany the Lunch in the Park event held in Soldier’s and Sailor’s Park in Princeton. These sales are every Friday throughout the summer.

While the group is earning money for projects throughout the year, they also enjoy gathering under the trees and feeling the summer breezes.

Contact Kelly Kessel at 815-716-0894 if you are interested in joining the organization.

Ann Frels, recording secretary; Kelly Kessel, president; Lynn Weber, vice-president; Pat Wiggim, Treasurer.

Ann Frels, recording secretary; Kelly Kessel, president; Lynn Weber, vice-president; Pat Wiggim, Treasurer. (Photo Provided by Pam Cochran)