Tracy Grimmer appointed to Adeline E. Prouty Board of Trustees

The Adeline E. Prouty Board of Trustees is welcoming a new member. After 18 years of dedicated service, Pete Nelson is stepping down. Nelson is being replaced by Tracy Grimmer of Princeton.

The board operates the Greenfield Retirement Home in Princeton.

Currently, Grimmer serves as the VP Commercial Lending for First State Bank in Princeton. She has a history of serving the community in various ways. She serves on the Princeton Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors and has served as past president of the Rotary Club of Princeton and the Gateway to the Future Foundation.

“We’re pleased to welcome (Grimmer) to the Greenfield team,” Board President Bill Benek said. “Given her business acumen and the breadth of her community involvement, she’ll be a valuable member of the Board. We are thankful for (Nelson’s) many years of service and wish him well in his future endeavors.”

Adeline E. Prouty, upon her death in 1906, left the majority of her estate to establish a home to provide “care, comfort, support, and happiness” for older women. In 1911, her bequest came to fruition when the doors opened to Greenfield Retirement Home at 508 Park Avenue East.

While a lot has changed over the past 110 years, her vision continues to live on. Greenfield Retirement Home, serving men and women, in Princeton is owned and operated by the Adeline E. Prouty Trust. Greenfield provides sheltered care and independent living apartments.

“I am honored to serve as a member of the Greenfield Board of Trustees,” Grimmer said. “Greenfield Retirement Home has a long history of care for its residents through the next chapter of life in a beautiful environment. I look forward to learning more about the facility, care and operations as a whole in order to help in any way that I can to ensure that Greenfield continues its legacy as a valuable asset to our community.”

The board consists of five members. Grimmer will be serving with Beneke, Gary Bruce, Chuck Hanson, Tim Harris.