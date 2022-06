Nine of the 14 members of the Tiskilwa High School Class of 1956 recently met for lunch.

These members included Richard Travis, Joy (Murphy) Yucus, Alice (McCauley) Malloy, John Brokaw, Janice (Stalter) Sash, Dee Ann (Schertz) Nelson, Leo “Bud” McCauley, David Miller and Judy (Pearson) Glaser.

Following the lunch, Diane (Pierson) Wampler, also a classmate, entertained Dee Ann Nelson, Janice Sash and Judy and Bob Glaser in her home.