Putnam County reports 24.8% voter turnout, while Bureau sees just 15.9%

The Bureau County and Putnam County Clerks reported low turnouts for Tuesday’s General Primary, citing the upcoming Governor’s race for bringing out those who did choose to cast ballots.

Bureau County Clerk Matt Eggers reported about a 15.9 % turnout at the polls and stated that he predicted the numbers to be in the 15%-18% range.

“I’d say the Republican race for Governor is what brought a lot of people out, “Eggers said. ”That seems to be the big one.”

In addition to Tuesday’s turnout, Eggers said there are about 100 outstanding absentee ballots as of the close of the polls.

In comparison, Eggers stated the March 2018 primary, in which current Governor JB Pritzker faced of against Republican Bruce Rauner, saw a turnout twice that of this year’s General Primary.

“There weren’t any snags, everything went smoothly,” Eggers said. “We had a downturn, but I’m looking forward to November for a good turnout.”

For Putnam County Clerk, Tina Dolder mentioned that the turnout came in a bit higher than she had expected.

“I anticipated a turn out of around 20% however tonight’s unofficial result came in at 24.81%,” Dolder said.

Dolder stated that the state and county had to go through multiple changes while preparing for this primary election.

“This General Primary we all experienced a lot of changes from the date being pushed into June when it is typically in March, all of the redistricting, election laws changing, many new election judges and to top if off this was my first election as County Clerk,” Dolder said.

For her first time around, Dolder mentioned that it has been great to help serve the people of Putnam County.

“Although at times it has been very stressful it has also been extremely rewarding to serve as the Election Authority for Putnam County,” Dolder said.

On Tuesday, Out of 4,071 voters there were 1,010 Ballots cast in the primary. Dolder wanted to remind the public that the results remain unofficial as the county has three vote by mail ballots that haven not been returned.

As with all county elections, the results for both Bureau and Putnam Counties will remain unofficial until the county is able to officially canvass the results.