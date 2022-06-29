Buda Fun Day will be held on Saturday, July 16

Buda Fun Day will be held from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 16, at Stewart Park in Buda.

Activities will include a pie baking contest at 9:30 a.m., with judging at 10:30; a farm/country-theme parade at 11 a.m., with parade line-up on Depot Street at 10:30 a.m.; a bags tourney at noon, with sign-up starting at 11:30 a.m.; water battles at noon; a cow milking game from noon to 2 p.m.; golf putting contest at 1 p.m.; twister at 2 p.m.; face painting from 1 to 4 p.m.; bingo from 2:15 to 3:30 p.m.; and an ice cream eating contest at 3 p.m.

Other activities being held throughout the day will include a DJ, dunk tank, bounce house, petting zoo, pie sale, ring toss, duck game, corn hunt, sack races and volleyball. There will be a $20 entry fee for the bags tournmanet with 100% payout to the winners.

Food trucks will also be at the park from noon to 4 p.m.

Everyone is welcome to attend. Besides the bags tournament, there will be no entry fees.