Princeton Public Library to host June 30 Abraham Lincoln: A New Birth of Freedom

The Princeton Public Library will host Kevin J. Woods’ Abraham Lincoln: A New Birth of Freedom at 5 p.m. on Thursday, June 30th.

This program is appropriate for all ages adults and children about 6 years old and up and consists of a first-person presentation of President Abraham Lincoln in period dress, while talking about his own life and the history of the United States of America from Independence through the Civil War.

The formal program will be followed by up to 30 additional minutes of Q&A, photos and informal interaction. This event is free and open to the public.