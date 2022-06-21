OSF Saint Clare announces 2022 Sunflower Award winner

OSF HealthCare St. Clare Medical Center in Princeton named Julie Foster, of Buda, the 2022 Sunflower Award Winner.

Foster is an Environmental Services tech at OSF St. Clare and was nominated for the Sunflower Award by a fellow Mission Partner who witnessed her kindness and compassion toward patients.

Foster is continually going above and beyond for patients and her fellow staff members. She interacts with patients and the nursing team while bringing patients the things they need.

In addition to providing warm blankets and pitchers of ice, she works hard alongside the care team to ensure each patient has what they need from Environmental Services.

“Outstanding nursing care is recognized through the DAISY Award, but there are Mission Partners, like (Foster), who are not nurses, providing extraordinary care,” said Scott Hartman, vice president of Support Services. “It’s awesome to be able to recognize her with the Sunflower Award, she is truly deserving of the honor.”

Recipients for the Sunflower Award are nominated by patients, the families of patients or employees throughout the past year. From the nominations, a committee at OSF St. Clare selects one recipient annually.

The Sunflower Award winner receives an award pin, certificate, sculpture, embroidered tote bag, bouquet of sunflowers and a banner displayed in their department for the year.

To recognize a non-nursing employee who has provided exceptional service, submit a nomination to honor their dedication at osfhealthcarefoundation.org/sunflower-award.