Bureau County 4-H announces raffle winners

Friends of 4-H & Extension who help to support outreach educational programs for the Extension Service and 4-H/Youth Development Programs in Bureau County have announced the winners of the cash raffle fundraiser.

The drawing was conducted 2 p.m. Friday, June 17, at the Becker Professional Suites Building in Princeton.

Emma Nicoli, of Zearing 4-H Club, drew the winning tickets. Four cash prizes were awarded: Shellee Monier, of Princeton, $2,500; Anne Norris, of LaMoille, $1,000; Jeff Voll, of Arlington, $500; and Anne Norris, of LaMoille, $250.

The Friends of 4-H and Extension volunteer group thanked the public for their support. The support of all individuals and groups who purchased the tickets will help maintain the countywide University of Illinois Extension and 4-H Program.

All proceeds from the event will be used to support the 4-H and Extension educational programs in Bureau County. The proceeds will be used for local services and programming.