June 21, 2022
Shaw Local
Local News

Bureau County 4-H announces raffle winners

Drawing was June 17

By Shaw Local News Network
Emma Nicoli of Zearing 4-H Club (left), and Francis Morse, Friends of 4-H and Extension draw the winning tickets for the annual Friends of 4-H & Extension cash raffle to support Bureau County Extension and 4-H educational programming. (Photo Provided by Bureau County 4-H)

Friends of 4-H & Extension who help to support outreach educational programs for the Extension Service and 4-H/Youth Development Programs in Bureau County have announced the winners of the cash raffle fundraiser.

The drawing was conducted 2 p.m. Friday, June 17, at the Becker Professional Suites Building in Princeton.

Emma Nicoli, of Zearing 4-H Club, drew the winning tickets. Four cash prizes were awarded: Shellee Monier, of Princeton, $2,500; Anne Norris, of LaMoille, $1,000; Jeff Voll, of Arlington, $500; and Anne Norris, of LaMoille, $250.

The Friends of 4-H and Extension volunteer group thanked the public for their support. The support of all individuals and groups who purchased the tickets will help maintain the countywide University of Illinois Extension and 4-H Program.

All proceeds from the event will be used to support the 4-H and Extension educational programs in Bureau County. The proceeds will be used for local services and programming.