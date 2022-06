The LaMoille High School class of 1967 recently held its 50th class reunion at Mona's in Toluca. Pictured are (front row, from left) Lynn (Martin) Andrews, Beverly Gross, Diane (Klein) Chasteen, Linda (Cherry) Long, Neva Jo (Wolf) Sheahan, Maureen (Meyer) DeLong, and Kay (Hildebrand) Brodbeck; and (back row) Steve Westerlund, Hal Adkins, Larry Cromwell, Larry Lucas, Ken Bohm, Dan DeLong,and Butch Meyer. (Photo provided)