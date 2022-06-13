Jubilee Evangelical Ministries in Walnut purchases local camp

Jubilee Evangelical Ministries has recently purchased the property formerly known as Jungle Jump Off with plans of remodeling the property into a local camp.

Jubilee Evangelical Ministries, based in Walnut, purchased the camp property thanks to many generous donors. Dave and Robin Jameson, rural Walnut residents and local business owners, have been pegged as managers/coordinators of the camp.

Formerly a rustic, “life in the jungle” style camp, Jubilee managers and volunteers are remodeling the property into a classic Bible Camp with modern amenities.

Jubilee Bible Camp is located east of Harmon, IL and will be open year-round. Jubilee camps will focus on youth, families, and specialty groups offering 5 day, weekend and day camps.

The facilities will also be available to rent for retreats, events and private camps.

For more information, contact Jubilee Bible Camp at 815-915-1678, jubileebiblecamp@gmail.com, or find them on Facebook and Instagram by searching Jubilee Bible Camp.