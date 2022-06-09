Drive or Ride Benefit Run, turkey dinner for Sheffield’s Savanna Bell set for June 18

MANLIUS - Two fundraising events to benefit Savanna Bell of Sheffield, a 2016 Bureau Valley High School graduate, will be held on Saturday, June 18 in Manlius.

In June 2020, Bell was diagnosed with ovarian cancer for which she had surgery to remove the tumor that had consumed one of her ovaries.

In December 2021, the cancer returned in her remaining ovary. Bell began chemotherapy treatments at OSF Infusion Center in Peoria to try to remove the cancer for good.

The Bureau Valley Area Ride or Drive Benefit Run on June 18 will have participants departing from Manlius and travel to small businesses and taverns across Bureau County before returning to Manlius to finish up the day.

The first vehicle out will be at 11:30 a.m. with the last vehicle in at 6 p.m. Food at the second stop will be courtesy of Huseman Farms of Walnut and K & K Farms of Sheffield.

The cost for the run will be $20 a person and sign-ups are being taken at Beulah’s Tavern in Manlius. There will be an auction and a 50/50 raffle with all proceeds benefiting Bell.

Savanna Bell (photo provided)

The Manlius Sportsman’s Club will be hosting a turkey dinner, separate from the ride entry fee, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. for a $10 donation with the proceeds also going to Bell’s benefit. Carryouts are available.

For information on the day’s events, contact Brummel at 815-878-4319 or follow the event’s Facebook event page at facebook.com/events/5735790623104006.

The Bureau Valley Area Ride or Drive Benefit Run is set for Saturday, June 18. The run will benefit Savanna Bell of Sheffield, a 2016 Bureau Valley High School graduate. (Photo Provided by Tom Brummel)



