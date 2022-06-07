Bureau County Circuit Clerk’s Office to host passport day

Passport Day will be 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, June 25, at the Bureau County Courthouse Circuit Clerk’s Office, 700 S. Main St.

Residents will be able to apply for a passport book or passport card with no appointment required. The following will be required to apply: completed passport application; passport photos-no photos will be available on-site; original citizenship evidence, either birth or naturalization certificate; valid photo identification-driver’s license or state ID card; two personal checks or money orders per passport; additional documentation/marriage license divorce decree.

Expedited service is available upon request for $60 extra fee.

For passport information, fees and forms, visit travel.state.gov