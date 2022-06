The Hopeland Cemetery Board is currently seeking donations. The organization stated that it does not receive any tax money and rely solely on donations and lot sales.

With the higher price of gas, the cost of upkeep for the cemetery has risen.

The cemetery costs more than $500 each time it is mowed. The board stated that last year it took in $3,500 and paid out $10,500.

Those interested can send donations to: Dwaine Roberts, Hopeland Cemetery, P.O. Box 251, Buda, IL 61314.