Covered Bridge Quilter’s Guild to hold monthly meeting on June 2

The Covered Bridge Quilter’s Guild will hold its monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 2 at the New Hope Church of the Nazarene located at 30 N. Sixth St. in Princeton.

The program this month will feature a presentation from the Quilt Box of Kewanee.

Guests are always welcome at guild meetings for a fee of $5 unless otherwise stated. Anyone interested in joining the guild may do so for an annual membership fee of $24 which is prorated from the month that they join.

For more information, contact Mary Serafini at 815-339-2171 or visit its Facebook page at Covered Bridge Quilter’s Guild.